BTS’ RM, Jin reacts to ‘crushing’ historic Billboard record: ‘It’s a dream’

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the group’s historic record breaking feat on Billboard charts.

The song that made it all possible is the group’s brand new title track Permission to Dance.



During their interview with News 8 RM was the first to chime in and say, “It feels like a dream. The times are what they are, but when we released ‘Butter,’ we never imagined that it would hold the No. 1 spot for seven straight weeks. After it hit seven weeks, we joked that it would be nice to get a ‘baton touch,’ but it’s an honor that it became true.”

Even Jin reacted to the news and admitted, “I learned about it online but it’s all thanks to ARMY. I’m grateful to them for listening to our music. We’ll work harder to repay their love. I love you, ARMY.”