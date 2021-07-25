 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ RM, Jin reacts to ‘crushing’ historic Billboard record: ‘It’s a dream’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

BTS’ RM, Jin reacts to ‘crushing’ historic Billboard record: ‘It’s a dream’
BTS’ RM, Jin reacts to ‘crushing’ historic Billboard record: ‘It’s a dream’

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the group’s historic record breaking feat on Billboard charts.

The song that made it all possible is the group’s brand new title track Permission to Dance.

During their interview with News 8 RM was the first to chime in and say, “It feels like a dream. The times are what they are, but when we released ‘Butter,’ we never imagined that it would hold the No. 1 spot for seven straight weeks. After it hit seven weeks, we joked that it would be nice to get a ‘baton touch,’ but it’s an honor that it became true.”

Even Jin reacted to the news and admitted, “I learned about it online but it’s all thanks to ARMY. I’m grateful to them for listening to our music. We’ll work harder to repay their love. I love you, ARMY.”

More From Entertainment:

Enough is enough: Britney Spears’ agent promises to speak up about conservatorship

Enough is enough: Britney Spears’ agent promises to speak up about conservatorship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s shocking connection to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s shocking connection to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ laid bare
Idris Elba shares 'very sobering' experience on battling Covid-19

Idris Elba shares 'very sobering' experience on battling Covid-19
Queen Elizabeth preparing ‘more insulting’ takedown of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth preparing ‘more insulting’ takedown of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Camila Cabello responds to blackface accusations over backup dancer

Camila Cabello responds to blackface accusations over backup dancer
Iggy Azalea is ‘done’ with haters attacking son Onyx: ‘I don’t play’

Iggy Azalea is ‘done’ with haters attacking son Onyx: ‘I don’t play’
Paris Hilton reflects upon the need to ‘turn pain into purpose'

Paris Hilton reflects upon the need to ‘turn pain into purpose'
Justin Bieber takes centre stage in new Balenciaga ad campaign

Justin Bieber takes centre stage in new Balenciaga ad campaign
Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night

Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night
Italian police question David Beckham after running into trouble with law

Italian police question David Beckham after running into trouble with law

Mia Khalifa, husband Robert Sandberg part ways after two years of marriage

Mia Khalifa, husband Robert Sandberg part ways after two years of marriage

Latest

view all