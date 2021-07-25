 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Zeeshan Shah

2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharms coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering it to a resident, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan March 22, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Suspects sold vaccines ranging from Rs15,000-17,000.
  • Suspects claim to have support from government institutions.
  • Suspects did not have the required approval from relevant authorities for inoculations or vaccine distribution.

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday arrested two men for running a coronavirus vaccination racket in the port city.

Karachi Zone South police chief DIG Javed Akbar Riaz said the two men, who were arrested from the city's Defence Phase-2, in their statement, claimed to have support from government institutions.

"The suspects sold vaccines from Rs15,000-17,000 and would also administer it to people at their homes," the police official said, adding they had recovered vaccines and vaccination cards from the suspects.

The police official said the arrested suspects did not have the required approval from relevant authorities for inoculations or vaccine distribution.

"The suspects are being interrogated further," he said.

