Monday Jul 26 2021
Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out

Singing sensation Adele and her rumoured beau Rich Paul were spotted sharing a flity moment during a recent double date in New York.

Adele appears to have confirmed her romance with her new 'boyfriend' Rich Paul as they were spotted putting on a flirty display during a recent dinner date in New York.

The 33-year-old songstress is said to have been growing close to the sports agent in the last few months but they were first pictured together last week.

In the latest photographs taken by the duo, Adele and Rich put on a romantic display as they headed out for a double date at Cipriani restaurant in New York.

