Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz is officially a married woman after she tied the knot with David Stanley.

Speaking with Brides via People, the 35-year-old actress said that she was elated to share the moment with her friends and her family.

She shared that the event had 104 guests in attendance as they scaled down the wedding due to Covid-19.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," Ushkowitz said.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change," she added.

