Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Following the upheaval that was caused over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter missing from the line of succession, the British royal family has finally taken notice.



The official website of the royal family updated its line of succession to include the name of baby Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on number eight, right after her brother, Archie.

This came after concerns were raised earlier regarding Lili’s absence in the list, leading many into speculating whether this was a deliberate snub for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or an accidental oversight.

The news is followed by the controversy that stirred over Lili’s name with British press claiming the royal couple had not sought permission from Queen Elizabeth II about using her nickname for their daughter.

This was soon shot down by the Sussex spokesperson, who said: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”