Mahira Khan reacts to Talha Talib's video

Talha Talib represented Pakistan in weightlifting's 67kg event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He fell just two kilograms short of history as he lifted a total of 320 kilograms on Sunday.

Pakistani celebrities showered praises on Talib for representing Pakistan at the Olympics in Tokyo.



Talha also receive love and support from millions of Pakistanis on social media.

A video of the athlete shared on Twitter showered him talking to his fans while eating a pizza.

Reacting to the clip, Pakistan's favorite superstar Mahira Khan wrote, "And while the heart is broken and feels sad at the moment… couldn’t help but smile watching this."



