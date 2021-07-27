 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan reacts to Talha Talib's video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Mahira Khan reacts to Talha Talibs video

Talha Talib represented Pakistan in weightlifting's 67kg event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He fell just two kilograms short of history as he lifted a total of 320 kilograms on Sunday.

Pakistani celebrities showered praises on Talib for representing Pakistan at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Talha also receive love and support from millions of Pakistanis on social media.

A video of the athlete shared on Twitter showered him talking to his fans while eating a pizza.  

Reacting to the clip, Pakistan's favorite superstar Mahira Khan wrote, "And while the heart is broken and feels sad at the moment… couldn’t help but smile watching this."


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth spending first summer holiday without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth spending first summer holiday without Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explanation for new version of Finding Freedom criticised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explanation for new version of Finding Freedom criticised

Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles amid their attacks on monarchy?

Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles amid their attacks on monarchy?
Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote
New biography to detail Meghan, Harry's heartbreak over Prince Philip's demise

New biography to detail Meghan, Harry's heartbreak over Prince Philip's demise

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend
Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'

Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'
Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet

Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet
Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'

Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'
Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest
Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Latest

view all