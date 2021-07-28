Matt Damon is standing with Simone Biles after her Olympics withdrawal

Matt Damon about the news of 24-year-old Simone Biles pulling out of Olympics

Hollywood star Matt Damon has come forth to voice support for US gymnast Simone Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns.

During a chat on the One Show, the Good Will Hunting actor spoke about the news of the 24-year-old pulling out after recording the lowest score on the vault of her complete Olympic career.

“Well I don’t know if I can predict how news will be received across the country. I mean she is so loved though. I just heard this myself, I was just told that she pulled out,” Damon told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas,

“Look, I have a daughter her age, the amount of pressure that’s put on all of these athletes but particularly her, is more than I think I’ve ever seen anyone put under. I just get into a protective crouch, because I think of my own kids and I just really hope she’s okay,” he went on to say.

“She’ll be fine. She is beloved, America loves that woman so we’re all with her,” he added.