 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Matt Damon is standing with Simone Biles after her Olympics withdrawal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Matt Damon about the news of 24-year-old Simone Biles pulling out of Olympics
Matt Damon about the news of 24-year-old Simone Biles pulling out of Olympics

Hollywood star Matt Damon has come forth to voice support for US gymnast Simone Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns.

During a chat on the One Show, the Good Will Hunting actor spoke about the news of the 24-year-old pulling out after recording the lowest score on the vault of her complete Olympic career.

“Well I don’t know if I can predict how news will be received across the country. I mean she is so loved though. I just heard this myself, I was just told that she pulled out,” Damon told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas,

“Look, I have a daughter her age, the amount of pressure that’s put on all of these athletes but particularly her, is more than I think I’ve ever seen anyone put under. I just get into a protective crouch, because I think of my own kids and I just really hope she’s okay,” he went on to say.

“She’ll be fine. She is beloved, America loves that woman so we’re all with her,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay $200,000 to ex-husband monthly in child and spousal support

Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay $200,000 to ex-husband monthly in child and spousal support
Slipknot drummer and co-founder Joey Jordinson dead at 46

Slipknot drummer and co-founder Joey Jordinson dead at 46
Angelina Jolie amazes fans with her elegance as she steps out in Paris

Angelina Jolie amazes fans with her elegance as she steps out in Paris
Paris Hilton breaks silence on pregnancy reports

Paris Hilton breaks silence on pregnancy reports
Victoria Beckham shows off her grace in a see-through dress

Victoria Beckham shows off her grace in a see-through dress
Prince William, Kate Middleton to be given big position after Harry's book

Prince William, Kate Middleton to be given big position after Harry's book
Meghan Markle 'commercialises royal family with American style branding': report

Meghan Markle 'commercialises royal family with American style branding': report
Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown

Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown
Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson
Ariana Grande joins fellow coaches in The Voice Campout promo

Ariana Grande joins fellow coaches in The Voice Campout promo
Mehdi Hassan's son Asif Mehdi hospitalised

Mehdi Hassan's son Asif Mehdi hospitalised

Paris Hilton expecting her first child: report

Paris Hilton expecting her first child: report

Latest

view all