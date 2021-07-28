Britney Spears harbours 'hatred and fear' towards father Jamie, says mother

Singer's dad Jamie is 'incapable of putting his daughter’s interests ahead of his own,' said mom Lynne

Britney Spears has sentiments of 'hatred and fear' towards her father Jamie Spears, in the midst of her conservatorship battle.



According to mom Lynne in a scathing declaration in court papers filed Monday, Jamie is “incapable of putting his daughter’s interests ahead of his own."

She said she became involved in the conservatorship as an “interested party” in May 2019, during what she called a “time of crisis,” and noticed at this time that matters were not being handled in Britney’s “best interest.”

Lynne went on to accuse Jamie of hiring a “sports enhancement doctor,” who she claimed had prescribed “entirely inappropriate medicine” that Britney “did not want to take.”

Moreover, she Lynne alleged that Britney was “threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment.” However, it is unclear what kind of punishment that entailed.

What made the singer's relationship worse with her dad is how he got involved in a physical fight with her son in September 2019.

Lynne called the incident “most appalling and inexcusable,” adding that it “destroyed whatever was left of a relationship” between Jamie and Britney.