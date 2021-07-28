Dua Lipa says she's 'horrified' over DaBaby's remarks against LGTQ+ community

Lipa made it clear she does not endorse derogatory remarks made by the rapper

Dua Lipa broke her silence regarding derogatory comments made by DaBaby against the LGBTQ+ community.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Lipa made it clear she does not endorse such remarks, made by the rapper during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," Lipa wrote, who collaborated with the DaBaby in her hit song Levitating.

"I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

DaBaby came under fire after he made false and misleading comments about HIV/AIDS, while disrespecting the LGBTQ+ community and women in attendance.

"I'mma address this weekend's internet [expletive] one time and then I'mma get back to giving my love to my fans," he wrote in part. "Regardless of what y'all [expletive] are talking about and how the internet twisted up my [expletive] words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the [expletive] up."

"What matters to me when I'm on the stage is putting on a show for any and everybody that's out there and that's what the [expletive] I did," he added.

