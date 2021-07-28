Khloe Kardashian under fire for using Lisa Wilkinson's photo without permission

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after she was accused of using a photo taken by television personality Lisa Wilkinson without her permission.

The 61-year-old said that she had reached out to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a "polite message" on Instagram to ask her to give her credit for her photo however, Khloe has yet to respond.

"I sent a very polite message to Khloe Kardashian - no response," Lisa wrote to her 360,000 followers.

Lisa also went on to mention that Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop used the same photo but had asked permission prior to using it.

"At least the lovely Gwyneth Paltrow asked permission first," she gushed.

And what seems to be a swipe at the Good American founder for ignoring her direct messages, Lisa wrote: "The guys at Goop always respond immediately."











