pakistan
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
'Cloudburst in Islamabad': PM Imran Khan puts NDMA on high alert

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant agencies, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to remain on high alert with rapid emergency response actions ready in view of heavy monsoon rains likely to continue in the days ahead.

In a tweet on Wednesday after heavy rains caused urban flooding in Islamabad and killed two people, the premier also asked the people to stay alert and take special care.

The Federal Capital woke up to heavy rains today that wreaked havoc in the twin cities, forcing the authorities to seek the military’s assistance in rescue efforts.

While Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that a cloudburst triggered flooding, the Pakistan Meteorological Department contradicted the statement.

"It is to clarify that weather system was forecasted earlier vide weather advisory issued by PMD on 26th July 2021 and was disseminated to NDMA and print and electronic media. This was extensive heavy rainfall and cannot be termed as a cloud burst," the PMD statement said.

The clarification was later retweeted by Shafqaat.

Pak Army assists civil administration

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops started relief and rescue efforts to assist the civil administration.

Heavy rains have caused water levels to rise in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi and water accumulation in E-11 sector of the federal capital, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The army troops are busy in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts, it said.

It further said that contingencies plans were in place to meet any flood situation.

Flash flood warning

Spokesman PMD Dr Zaheer Babar said that various parts of Islamabad received record-breaking rains, including Saidpur village and Golra Sharif, which received 128mm and 106mm rain respectively during the last 24 hours.

He said heavy rains would generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Hazara, including areas such as Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot and Abbottabad.

Various cities including Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and DG Khan would also receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the PMD spokesman said.

These heavy rains would cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period, he added.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain "alert" during the forecast period, he said.

