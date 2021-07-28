 
Caitlyn Jenner addresses Olympics journey in a Netflix trailer for ‘Untold’

Caitlyn Jenner recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her past journey into the Olympics.

The former Olympiad detailed her journey as well as her past struggles with identity in the brand new trailer for the Netflix’s docu-series Untold.

She tugged at heartstrings when she admitted, “I spent my entire life hiding. I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added, “I was an Olympic Champion, the greatest athlete in the world. But I was still the same old person, with all the same old issues.”

She concluded her take on the pain by adding, “Some people have control over their emotions. I don't. I was trying to find any way to escape.”

Check it out below:



