Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne blasts Jamie Spears’ microscopic control

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has officially called out dad Jamie Spears for trying to have ‘microscopic control’ over daughter’s finances and life.

Lynne’s thoughts on the conservatorship have been brought forward via court documents obtained by Billboard and according to its findings Lynne believes, “It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter's estate is not in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee.”

In the document, Lynne also highlighted the extent to her own involvement in the conservatorship, during Britney’s “time of crisis,” from 2018-2019 but believes Jamie abused his power and “exercised absolutely microscopic control” of Britney’s financial, legal and medical rights.

Reportedly, Jamie also had Britney prescribed “entirely inappropriate medicine,” forced and compelled her to “enter a health facility she did not want to enter” and also “threatened punishment” in times she would not comply with his wishes.

As a result of this ‘complete control’ Lynne believes their relationship is utterly damaged. “Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears' behavior.”

