Saeed Ghani pokes fun at PM Imran Khan with 'ziada barish, ziada pani' line

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan after urban flooding wreaked havoc in Islamabad due to heavy rains.

Ghani took to Twitter to say that the rains in Islamabad "must have made Prime Minister Imran Khan understand jab ziada barish hoti hai to ziada pani ata hai (when there is more rain, more water floods the land)".

He added: "May Allah make the rain a mercy for us and protect our country from its ill effects. Ameen."

Today morning, what was initially believed to be a cloud burst but was later said by Pakistan Meteorological Department to simply be heavy rains, caused widespread infrastructural damage in the capital.



Various video updates surfaced on Twitter with cars being washed away by the floodwaters.

Ghani, replying to such a tweet, wrote: "May Allah have mercy and may the citizens of Islamabad really enjoy this pleasant weather."

The jab at PM Imran Khan comes following the 2019 urban flooding in Karachi and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement.

During the rains in 2019, Bilawal had said of rainwater: "We have to understand that when it rains, water floods the land, and when there is more rain, more water floods the land."

The statement had gone viral on social media at the time and PM Imran Khan was himself seen poking fun at Bilawal's remarks.