CTD arrests two suspects in Dasu case

  • Two suspects arrested by the CTD are brothers and hail from Quetta.
  • Suspects said to have owned the vehicle used in the attack.
  • At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14.

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the Dasu attack, sources at the Counter-Terrorism Department said on Wednesday, Geo News reported. 

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told his Chinese counterpart that investigations were underway and it was later revealed that terrorism could not be ruled out due to traces of explosives at the site of the incident. 

Sources also say that the Dasu and Johar Town attacks are being linked to the Indian intelligence agency, RAW.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid recently announced in a press conference that those involved in the Dasu attack would be brought to justice soon.

This serves as great headway as Pakistan and China agreed to complete the investigation into the Dasu bus accident as soon as possible.

