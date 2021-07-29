 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
Kourtney Kardashian wins heart of Travis Barker's daughter as she calls her 'stepmum'

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian has got the seal of approval from her beau Travis Barker's daughter, as she called her "stepmum".

The 42-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is already a proud mum to three children, has cemented her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, as his teenage daughter Alabama labelled her as part of the family.

Alabama made the revelation during a round of Never Have I Ever, with one person asking if she has ever met Kourtney.

"It's my stepmum," the 15-year-old responded, while putting one finger down.

Kourtney's romance with Travis has gone from strength to strength since they started dating earlier this year. The couple are very much in love and "deeply connected" with one another.

