Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Dianas brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: Last blaze of sun

Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer has amazed fans as he posted an amazing photo to Instagram, showing a herd of deer enjoying dusk at the family estate Althorp House.

Prince William's uncle shared the new post for the first time since his eldest daughter Lady Kitty Spencer got married at the weekend.

The Earl captioned the mesmerising shot: " Last blaze of sun this evening, over the Deer Park."

A large number of Charles's fans lavished praise on the stunning post, with one wrote: "You really do live in one of the loveliest places. Thanks for sharing it with us."

His followers took the opportunity to send their best wishes as they penned: "Congratulations on your daughter's wedding," and: "Congrats on your daughter’s marriage."

Charles Spencer and his daughter broke with wedding tradition, as the father-of-seven did not walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day. She was accompanied by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken.

