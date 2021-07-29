Pakistan reports over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan for the second consecutive day reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases, data from the National Command and Operation Centre showed on Thursday.

As per the NCOC, 59,707 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 4,497 returned positive. The new cases takes the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,020,324.

The positivity rate stands at 7.5%.

On the other hand, it was for the first time after June 9 that Pakistan recorded 76 new deaths due to the coronavirus. This meant that the countrywide death toll stands at 23,209.



In addition to this, 1,612 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 937,354 while the number of active cases is 59,761.

PMA calls for 15-day lockdown in Karachi

Amid the rising number of cases, the data shows that Sindh is one of the hardest hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the provincial capital Karachi, Secretary-General of the Pakistan Medical Association Dr Qaiser Sajjad has suggested imposing a 15-day lockdown in the metropolis.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Sajjad had said that according to governmental statistics, the positivity ratio of coronaviruses has risen to 30% in the city.

"If we count those people who have not taken a PCR test for COVID-19, the positivity ratio in the city has likely reached 40%," Dr Sajjad had said.

He had added that given the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, the government has no other option but to impose a complete lockdown.