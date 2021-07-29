 
Priyanka Chopra hails Olympian Simone Biles for her courage and strength

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Priyanka Chopra called Simone Biles the 'Greatest Of All Time' 

Priyanka Chopra lauded Olympian Simon Biles for her unmatched strength and valour. 

Encouraging Biles' decision to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Pee Cee sharing a video of an interview she did with her a few years ago for her YouTube series.

She wrote, "Role model, Champion… @simonebiles I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self awareness."

Calling her the 'Greatest Of All Time,' Priyanka added, "Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important.

"Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending (love)," the actress concluded.  



