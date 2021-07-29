 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

While it is safe to say that Rihanna has all the luxuries of the world to indulge in, it is the simpler things in life that she enjoys like a classic dollar slice pizza in Manhattan.

The Work singer, in her latest outing, was spotted out and about with her cousins at 4a.m. at a local downtown pizzeria, where the group was chatting while their three pies were being prepared.

As usual, RiRi served looks with an all-black look which consisted of loose-fitting jeans, a black top and black bucket hat.

Previously she was spotted with her beau A$AP Rocky enjoying a romantic date night in Miami on Friday.

The duo pulled up t-shirts and trucker hats while dining at Miami’s World Famous House of Mac.

Recently, her man declared Rihanna is 'the one' for him after his GQ interview.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

Take a look:

Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins


