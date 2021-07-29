 
Thursday Jul 29 2021
Web Desk

'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir

Prince Harry's recent endeavours with regards to penning a memoir have been criticised by Lady Colin Campbell. 

She came forth saying the Duke is not capable of writing a book.

"Harry failed English Language at Eton, not withstanding the fact that he’s an English prince, not withstanding the fact his grandmother is Queen and he was brought up to speak the Queen’s English, which it has to be said he does not always do," Lady C said in her most recent YouTube video.

"He failed English at school. Harry is not capable of writing a book," she added.

She went on to say Moehringer is the perfect ghostwriter for Prince Harry's book because he is very "imaginative".

"He [Harry] also has a very efficient, aggressive, one could almost say imaginative ghostwriter," she added.

"You know a good writer makes the story better than it really is. He has hired a good writer, he’s going to make the story better than it really is."

