Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Prince Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot on July 29 1981 and today is their 40th wedding ceremony.

Diana and Charles had two sons Prince William and Prince Harry before they split in 1992.

They divorced in 1996 a year before Diana died in a road accident in Paris in 1997.

As the royal fans remember Princess Diana on the day she married the son of Queen Elizabeth, no official statement has been issued by her sons to mark the occasion.

In a sensational 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir, Diana had shocked the nation by admitting to an affair and sharing details of her marriage to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.



It was the first time Diana had commented publicly about her doomed marriage.

Her remark that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" - a reference to Charles rekindling his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, now his second wife - was particularly damaging.

Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on 9 April 2005.

