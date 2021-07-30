 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Dr Ishrat Hussain resigns as prime minister's adviser: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain. File photo
Prime Minister’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain. File photo
  • Hussain served as PM’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity.
  • Hussain's resignation is said to be sent to PM’s office.
  • The economist served at the World Bank for 20 years till retirement.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The official resignation was sent to PM Imran Khan’s office. However, the premier has not approved Dr Hussain’s resignation yet.

Dr Hussain had been serving as PM’s aide on institutional reforms and austerity since 2018 when the PTI’s formed a government. 

Related items

He is a Pakistani banker and economist who served at the World Bank for 20 years before retiring in 1999.

The economist had also been the dean of the Institute of Business Administration from 2008-2016 as well as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan for seven years, from 1999-2006.

More From Pakistan:

PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021

PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021
Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ

Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ
Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources

Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources
Punjab governor refuses to sign bill allowing arrest of journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers

Punjab governor refuses to sign bill allowing arrest of journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers
AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16; number of seats won rises to 26

AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16; number of seats won rises to 26
Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive

Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive
General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers

General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers
Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'

Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'
Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases

Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases
No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2

No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2
PTA to form cybersecurity agency under new policy to prevent cyber attacks

PTA to form cybersecurity agency under new policy to prevent cyber attacks
ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI's intra-party elections

ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI's intra-party elections

Latest

view all