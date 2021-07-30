Dr Ishrat Hussain resigns as prime minister's adviser: sources

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain. File photo

Hussain served as PM’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity.

Hussain's resignation is said to be sent to PM’s office.

The economist served at the World Bank for 20 years till retirement.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The official resignation was sent to PM Imran Khan’s office. However, the premier has not approved Dr Hussain’s resignation yet.

Dr Hussain had been serving as PM’s aide on institutional reforms and austerity since 2018 when the PTI’s formed a government.

He is a Pakistani banker and economist who served at the World Bank for 20 years before retiring in 1999.



The economist had also been the dean of the Institute of Business Administration from 2008-2016 as well as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan for seven years, from 1999-2006.