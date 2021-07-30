 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Britons defend Queen, react with fury at anti-monarchy billboards around UK

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Britons defend Queen, react with fury at anti-monarchy billboards around UK

The people of UK have rallied behind the Queen and reacted with fury after a campaign group outlined plans to erect anti-monarchy billboards around the country.

Republic has sparked a major backlash as it announced plans to display more than a dozen posters around Britain as part of a crusade to “EndTheMonarchy”.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, is a life-long campaigner and claims the UK is now at a “crossroads” with the Royal Family.

He added: “The monarchy is wrong in principle, wrong in practice and it’s bad for British politics. That’s the message we want the country to hear."

Republic has said 12 billboards are due to go up this week across major cities - including London, Manchester and Glasgow.

The  agenda has been met with a furious response from the people as many let their opinions known in the comments section of a previous story.

One reader wrote: “Our Queen is the best thing about our country and is respected worldwide. The worst thing? ...anti-Monarchists!”

The second one penned: “So they want a president, what like Biden, Macron, Putin, I don't think so. Long live the Queen.”

A third added: “These billboards don't speak for the majority of the country and they're wrong. More woke ideas no doubt. If people don't like this country and our monarchy then leave.” 

Meanwhile, another wrote: “When the country is in trouble the Monarchy provides a figurehead to unite around. I gave my oath to the Queen when I joined the Royal Air Force and it will last until my final breath.”

The Queen, 95, is the longest-reigning British monarch and will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year.

More From Entertainment:

Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon 'The Prince'

Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon 'The Prince'
Prince Harry may return to UK for work

Prince Harry may return to UK for work
Harvey Weinstein bid to dismiss two sex charges fails

Harvey Weinstein bid to dismiss two sex charges fails
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic
Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release
Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry

Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry
Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth

Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom

Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom
Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’
Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’
Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Latest

view all