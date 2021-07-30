Rebel Wilson touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Wilson said she received bad news about her fertility struggle in May 2021

Rebel Wilson came forth detailing the actual reason she underwent a major transformation last year. The actress said she shed 30kgs in order to be able to 'start a family soon.'

"That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you,” Wilson said during an Instagram Live in response to a fan asking why she decided to embark on her health journey in 2020.

“It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” she added.

The Isn’t It Romantic star was initially offended at her doctor’s comments as she believed she was “pretty healthy” at her current weight.

But she decided to shape up not for vanity reasons but for her future.

“That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she said at the time, adding, “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense … but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”