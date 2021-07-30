 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun reacts to Turkey fires

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Turkish actors are reacting to the devastating fires that have engulfed the southern coast.

Gulsim Ali, who played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Thursday shared a news report on her Instagram account as she prayed for the safety of people.

The death toll from wildfires has risen to four and firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.

Gulsim appeared in the third and fourth season of the hit TV series which is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV).

Engin Altan, Burak Hakki and several other actors also took to social media to share their thoughts.

