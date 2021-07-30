 
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘fuming’ over Thomas Markle’s legal bid to see Archie, Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘furious’ beyond measure over Thomas Markle’s legal bid to get visitation rights for grandkids Archie and Lilibet.

The claim has been brought forward by relationship expert Tina Wilson and during her interview with The Sun she was quoted saying, “The Sussexes are likely to respond aggressively with legal paperwork back, if and when Mr Markle files his officially with the court of California. I am sure Meghan is furious with her dad’s latest interview and comments.”

"Bringing the grandchildren into the public eye is stepping on sensitive ground although not seeing his grandchildren must hurt an awful lot.”

She concluded by saying, "One thing that father and daughter have in common is that neither are good at letting the dust settle, so likely this isn’t the last drama we’ve heard from them."

