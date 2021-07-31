 
Scarlett Johansson receives moral support versus Disney

American actress Scarlett Johansson has received support from different quarters in the entertainment industry as different organizations called the Walt Disney Company's response to the 36-year-old actress as a "gendered character attack."

“While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company, we stand firmly against Disney’s recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights,” states the statement from the advocacy organizations.

“This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism.”

Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against the Walt Company, the parent company of Marvel Studios, saying Disney breached the contract by airing Black Widow on its streaming platform, Disney Plus. The actress sought damages from the company, saying she lost considerable bonuses from the movie’s theatrical showings.

Disney clapped back asserting the actress’ complaint showed “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company said the actress has already been paid $20 million for her work on the Black Widow movie.

Co-chairman of the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), Bryan Lourd said Disney had "shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic."

"Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades," he added. 

