Saturday Jul 31 2021
Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie showed off her elegance in a dazzling maxi dress while venturing through Venice via boat ride amid romance rumours with The Weeknd.

The 46-year-old American beauty oozed class as she sported a long grayish dress during her chic outing in the city of love.

Jolie looked like a style icon while out and about in Italy on Friday, spreading colours around with her stunning appearance.  

The Maleficent actress - who recently won a ruling against Brad in  custody battle, was dressed in a gorgeous sparkly maxi as she stepped out in iconic Italian city Venice.

The Brad Pitt's ex, who recently sparked romance rumours with rapper  The Weeknd, also wore a black mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

Angelina’s outing in Venice comes after the star enjoyed a getaway to Paris with four of her children: Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. 

The family of five was spotted together while heading to dinner at a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower on July 23. Angelina looked smashing for that occasion as she rocked a black wrap dress with matching, pointy pumps and a dark green face mask.

