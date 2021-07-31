 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran expresses solidarity with Turkey over loss of lives in wildfires tragedy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with Turkey over the loss of four lives in the wildfires tragedy.
PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with Turkey over the loss of four lives in the wildfires tragedy.

  • PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with the Turkish government and the people over the loss of precious lives in the wildfires tragedy.
  • “We stand with the government and people of Turkey and share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the tragedy,” he says.
  •  He says Pakistan stands ready to offer any help at this difficult time.

ISLAMABAD: Expressing solidarity with the Turkish government and the people over the loss of precious lives in the wildfires tragedy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan stands ready to offer any help at this difficult time.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said, "We stand with the government and people of Turkey and share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy".

The forest inferno on Turkey’s southern coast has claimed at least four lives so far, according to a report published in Reuters.

Related items

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has said that more than 70 wildfires have broken out that week in provinces on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as inland areas. Out of the 70, 14 were still burning, he added.

According to Reuters, firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels and television footage has shown people fleeing across fields as fires closed in on their homes.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's COVID-19 crisis is only getting worse

Pakistan's COVID-19 crisis is only getting worse
PM Imran Khan shares throwback snap from cousin Jamshed Burki's wedding

PM Imran Khan shares throwback snap from cousin Jamshed Burki's wedding
Centre 'reviewing' Sindh's lockdown decision, will oppose any move affecting livelihoods: Fawad Chaudhry

Centre 'reviewing' Sindh's lockdown decision, will oppose any move affecting livelihoods: Fawad Chaudhry
COVID-19 lockdown: Sindh govt suspends all exams, bans gatherings at educational institutions

COVID-19 lockdown: Sindh govt suspends all exams, bans gatherings at educational institutions
Practical exams of grade 9, 10 postponed till Aug 8: Karachi board chairman

Practical exams of grade 9, 10 postponed till Aug 8: Karachi board chairman
Pak Navy, PMSA rescue crew members from stranded merchant vessel

Pak Navy, PMSA rescue crew members from stranded merchant vessel
Sindh lockdown: What will be open, what will remain closed

Sindh lockdown: What will be open, what will remain closed
Price of petrol in Pakistan raised by Rs1.71 per litre starting August 1

Price of petrol in Pakistan raised by Rs1.71 per litre starting August 1
Class 11th students mistakenly given question paper of class 9th in Mardan

Class 11th students mistakenly given question paper of class 9th in Mardan
COAS Gen Bajwa meets 15-member Afghan media delegation at GHQ

COAS Gen Bajwa meets 15-member Afghan media delegation at GHQ
Met department predicts thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB

Met department predicts thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB
Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM

Pandemic won't end after 9-day lockdown 'but hospitals will not choke up': Sindh CM

Latest

view all