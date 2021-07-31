Prince Charles, Diana’s fun video from set of ‘The Living Daylights’ goes viral

A fun video of Princess of Wales Diana and Prince Charles from the set of the James Bond film The Living Daylights has resurfaced online and gone viral on social media platforms.



The hilarious video clip of Prince Charles and Diana from their visit to Pinewood Studios has won the hearts of the royal fans after it resurfaced online.

In the video, Diana can be seen hitting Prince Charles over the head with a prop glass bottle during their visit to Pinewood Studios in 1986.

According to reports, the video clip was recorded when Prince Charles and Diana visited the set of the James Bond film The Living Daylights at Pinewood Studios on December 11, 1986.

Directed by John Glen, The Living Daylights was released on June 27, 1987.

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly also shared the same video.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared the video in her Story.



