Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney

Two advocacy groups working for the rights of women, TIMES UP and Women In Film (WIF) recently banded together and unveiled their thoughts on the ongoing legal battle between Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson and Disney.

The advocacy group released a statement highlighting the potential harm a “gendered character attack” can possess against women in a place of business.

The groups issued a joint statement on the matter, and during their interview with USA Today this Friday, they were quoted saying, "While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company, we stand firmly against Disney's recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights.”

“This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism.”