Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring highest T20 runs in a year

Mohammad Rizwan (R) of Pakistan hits 6 and Nicholas Pooran (L) of the West Indies looks on during the 3rd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 31, 2021. —AFP

Rizwan hits record on 43rd run of today's innings against West Indies.



Scores 46 runs against 36 balls before getting run out by West Indies.

Rizwan also has a cumulative 1,189 runs in international cricket this year, the most by any player this year, thus far.



KARACHI: Pakistani cricket team wicket keeper and batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday made a new world record by scoring the most T20I runs in a year, during the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana.



The record was set as Rizwan scored the 43rd run of his innings. He stole the title of highest run scorer of T20I in a calendar year from Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who had scored 748 runs, after batting in 20 innings, in 2019.

Rizwan scored 46 runs against 36 balls before getting run out by West Indies.

The batsman has scored 752 runs from batting in 14 innings in the ongoing calendar year.



Before Rizwan, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez was the record holder as the leading T20I runs scorer by scoring 415 runs in 8 innings back in 2020.

Rizwan also has a cumulative 1,189 runs in international cricket, including all three formats, this year, which is the highest by any player thus far.



With Rizwan’s feat, Pakistan now holds the records of “highest runs in a calendar year” in two formats.



The other record was made by Mohammad Yousuf after scoring 1,788 Test runs in 2006.