Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark

Pakistan reports 5,026 coronavirus cases in a single day. Photo: File

Pakistan reports 5,026 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since April 4.

Positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82%.

The coronavirus claims 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count crossed the 5,000 mark for the first time in five months after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 5,026 fresh infections in the country on Sunday morning.



According to the NCOC's latest stats, 56,965 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 5,026 turned out to be positive. The virus cases reported today were the highest since April 4.

At present, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82%, said the NCOC.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has claimed 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.

Pakistan's fight against coronavirus continues to get worse and worse every day.

Earlier on Saturday, 4,950 fresh infections were detected over the last 24 hours after 58,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted, the NCOC said.

The nationwide death toll from coronavirus stood at 23,360 after 65 people lost their lives to the disease, while the number of recovered patients stood at 940,164 and the active cases of the country were 66,287, NCOC's stats had shown.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh had reached 380,093, 143,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 356,211 in Punjab, 87,304 in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,096 in Gilgit-Baltistan.