 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Pakistan reports 5,026 coronavirus cases in a single day. Photo: File
Pakistan reports 5,026 coronavirus cases in a single day. Photo: File
  • Pakistan reports 5,026 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since April 4.
  • Positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82%.
  • The coronavirus claims 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count crossed the 5,000 mark for the first time in five months after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 5,026 fresh infections in the country on Sunday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest stats, 56,965 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 5,026 turned out to be positive. The virus cases reported today were the highest since April 4.

At present, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82%, said the NCOC.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has claimed 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.

Pakistan's fight against coronavirus continues to get worse and worse every day.

Earlier on Saturday, 4,950 fresh infections were detected over the last 24 hours after 58,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted, the NCOC said.

The nationwide death toll from coronavirus stood at 23,360 after 65 people lost their lives to the disease, while the number of recovered patients stood at 940,164 and the active cases of the country were 66,287, NCOC's stats had shown.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh had reached 380,093, 143,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 356,211 in Punjab, 87,304 in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,096 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

More From Pakistan:

Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT

Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT
Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again

Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again
Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio

Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio
Sindh enforces emergency in govt hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

Sindh enforces emergency in govt hospitals as coronavirus cases surge
Beneath the waving flag is Pakistan’s hero, Ali Sadpara: Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly

Beneath the waving flag is Pakistan’s hero, Ali Sadpara: Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly
Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources

Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources
Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for calling out Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for calling out Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir
Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu

Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu
Murtaza Wahab requests Centre to refrain from politicising Sindh lockdown

Murtaza Wahab requests Centre to refrain from politicising Sindh lockdown
NCOC chief appreciates Sindh’s move to loosen restrictions, calls for further ease in curbs

NCOC chief appreciates Sindh’s move to loosen restrictions, calls for further ease in curbs
Karachi: Glass door breaks, security personnel injured as people rush to get vaccinated at Expo Centre

Karachi: Glass door breaks, security personnel injured as people rush to get vaccinated at Expo Centre
Sindh amends lockdown order, rolls back some restrictions

Sindh amends lockdown order, rolls back some restrictions

Latest

view all