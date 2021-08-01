 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens at 3pm today

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will take live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan today (Sunday) at 3pm.

Prime Minister's Office announced on Twitter that the premier would answer questions from the public on telephone and social media under the session "Apka Wazir-e-Azam aapke saath."

During the live calls, people would be able to discuss their problems with the premier by calling the phone number provided by the government (051-9224900).

The calls will be broadcast live on TV.

