Sunday Aug 01 2021
PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

PM Imran Khan commends efforts of FBR in achieving record revenue collection in July. Photo; File.
  • PM Imran praises FBR for achieving the record Rs410 billion revenue collection in July.
  • "As of now, collection is Rs410b, which is highest-ever in the month of July," he says.
  • He described the record revenue collection as a reflection of the government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the record Rs410 billion revenue collection in July 2021, The News reported Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said, “As of now, the collection is Rs410b, which is highest-ever in the month of July - and around 22% above required target for the month.”

He described the record revenue collection as a reflection of the PTI-led government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival.

Earlier in July, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) went over its tax collection target of Rs4,691 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21 and managed to collect Rs4,725 billion.

But the FBR didn't manage to meet its initially envisaged tax collection target of Rs4,963 billion for 2020-21, which was revised downward to Rs4,691 billion in line with the IMF agreement.

Tax collections increased by 18.2% during the current financial year, FBR sources had said. 

