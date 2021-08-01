Justice Isa feeling better after being admitted to hospital: sources

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's health has improved overall, say sources.

He was shifted to a hospital a day earlier.

His wife, who is also under treatment, is feeling better as well.

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa is doing better, sources told Geo News on Sunday, a day after he was admitted to Quaid-e-Azam hospital.

Justice Isa and his wife, Sarina Isa, tested positive for coronavirus on July 24, according to a statement from the court's deputy registrar.

The sources said the judge's health has improved overall and his oxygen saturation level is at 96%. However, the doctors will keep him under observation and discharge him after he fully recovers.

His wife, who is also under treatment, is feeling better as well, the sources said.



Three days back, the judge and his wife were feeling "unwell", according to sources, following which, on Saturday, the justice was shifted to the hospital.

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count crossed the 5,000 mark for the first time in five months after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 5,026 fresh infections in the country on Sunday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest stats, 56,965 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 5,026 turned out to be positive. The virus cases reported today were the highest since April 4.

At present, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82%, said the NCOC.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has claimed 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.