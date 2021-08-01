 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Web Desk

Unapologetic journalist vows to air Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘dirty laundry’

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially been warned regarding a potential ‘truth bombshell’ set to drop at the same time as the Duke’s memoir.

The warning has been issued by investigative journalist Tom Bower who has vowed to ‘tell the truth’ in his six-figure unauthorized account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life.

He was quoted telling Express, “The only way that Harry can earn money and justify the advance, and the only thing that the American publishers will be happy with, is if he is very critical of the Royal Family. It will be damaging for them and that is a tragedy.”

For those unversed, the book deal Prince Harry has signed is supposed to release in 2022, during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee year.

