Sunday Aug 01 2021
Britney Spears files petition against dad Jamie Spears of ‘profiting’ from conservatorship

Britney Spears has filled a second petition to get her father removed from the conservatorship on grounds of potential financial profiteering.

The document submitted to the courts includes details of Jamie Spears’ spending habits and according to Yahoo Finance, he receives $16,000 in monthly allowances, as well as $2,000 a month for office expenses.

This monthly payment plan also includes a 1.5% gross revenue collected by the singer’s Las Vegas residency bought out at $137.7 million, from which Jamie's cut alone is at least $2.1 million.

According to the lawyer that filed this appeal to court, Benny Roshan, “This is a profit center for him.”

The entirety of Britney’s legal team has also pushed the idea of a potential ‘direct financial incentive’ Jamie appears to have tangled up in his daughter’s finances.

