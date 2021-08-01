 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Lilibet at risk of missing out on ‘relationship with the Firm: ‘To echo for generations’

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit call will cause major rifts in Lilibet’s relationships with the royal family and may cause it to ‘echo on for generations’.

This claim has been brought forward by relationship expert and psychotherapist Neil Wilkie.

He warns that the arguments that led to the couple’s successful move to the US may continue on for generations and may turn into a “big loss” for Lilibet.

During his interview with Express Mr. Wilkie went on to say, The echoes can go on for generations to come and for Lilibet not to have any wider family or acceptance into the wider family is a big loss for her.”

“And the longer it goes on the harder it gets to resolve, because people’s positions just get hardened and the original cause of the rift gets forgotten about.”

