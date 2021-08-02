 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’, urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’, urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine
Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’, urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine

US singer and actress Ariana Grande is ‘vaxxed and masked’ amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, she revealed on social media.

Sharing her selfie in mask, the Rain on Me singer said “vaxxed n masked” followed by a heart emoji.

She also urged her fans to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Ariana said “This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over!”.

“Sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far... we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. 

"Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death! all great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated!”, the pop singer continued.

Any person age 12 or older is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in America.

More From Entertainment:

‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett, 60, dies on set of upcoming film

‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett, 60, dies on set of upcoming film

Dev Patel gets candid about 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done

Dev Patel gets candid about 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done
Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police in China over rape allegation

Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police in China over rape allegation
DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup over homophobic comments

DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup over homophobic comments
Chadwick Boseman’s final performance for Marvel to air this month

Chadwick Boseman’s final performance for Marvel to air this month
Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen wants Kate Middleton to fill void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
'Jungle Cruise' sails to the top in debut weekend

'Jungle Cruise' sails to the top in debut weekend

Prince Harry's mom Diana felt like a 'lamb to the slaughter' on her wedding day

Prince Harry's mom Diana felt like a 'lamb to the slaughter' on her wedding day
Kendall Jenner puts her fit physique on display in tinny outfit

Kendall Jenner puts her fit physique on display in tinny outfit
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy 'girls night' in Miami

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy 'girls night' in Miami
Billie Eilish sparks anger with her new controversial tweet

Billie Eilish sparks anger with her new controversial tweet
Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snap amid warning

Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snap amid warning

Latest

view all