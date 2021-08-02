 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

American singer Britney Spears is keeping her confidence high as another court date looms in September in her conservatorship battle.

A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife that she is more confident than ever and her recent Instagram posts are a testament to exactly that.

“She is looking forward to her next court date. She wants to be heard and doesn’t want to be silenced right now,” said the source.

“Appointing her own counsel felt like such a victory for her which is why her confidence is through the roof. She doesn’t want to be scared to speak. She finally feels she can be open and be herself,” the source shared further.

Another source revealed that the Toxic crooner is “hard at work preparing for her next day in court while she’s been spending time relaxing in Hawaii.” 

