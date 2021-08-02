PM Imran Khan to chair meeting on COVID-19 as fourth wave grips Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday summoned a meeting on coronavirus as the pandemic spirals out of control with over 8% positivity ratio being reported in the last two days.



The COVID-19 situation has worsened further in the country after Eid despite multiple warnings from the health authorities for the implementation of government-mandated safety protocols.

The meeting will discuss the surge in coronavirus positive cases and will also deliberate upon measures to contain the spread of the Delta variant of virus in the country.

The PM will also be briefed about the lockdown in Sindh imposed since July 31 (Saturday) after a sharp spike in infections.

The federal ministers have strongly objected to the restrictions in the province, saying it will hurt the economic progress that has been achieved so far.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the unilateral actions of the Sindh government, which are contrary to the directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) and the Federal Government, would cause immense damage to the national economy.



People are concerned over the provincial government’s decisions, particularly imposition of a total lockdown in Karachi, he had said in a video statement.

"The closure of industry in Sindh would harm the economy and create employment problems. The industries whose 100% workforce was vaccinated, should be reopened," he had said.



Nearly 5,000 new infections

Meanwhile, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday showed that at least 40 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight and 4,858 new cases emerged across the country.

According to the latest statistics of the NCOC, 56,414 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 4,858 were confirmed to be positive.

The rate of positive cases in the country is 8.61%, which is the highest positivity rate since May 17, said that official portal.

The number of deaths has risen to 23,462 and the total number of cases has reached 1,039,965.