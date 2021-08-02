 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

BTS Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists

BTS' Suga put South Korean music labels on the spot for mistreating their singers and other talent as though they are "products".

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, the singer shared his two cents on how the K-pop industry has been very problematic with the way they treat their artists to the point of exhaustion.

"The great thing about the label I'm with is they listen to the artists' opinions. I think both we and the label know to a certain degree what kinds of activities would be best commercially speaking. But the question is whether the body can endure it or not," he said.

"If the fatigue builds up as you continuously do those promotional activities, it's hard to do them the way you did when you first debuted. In that case, I think the label ought to actively accommodate the artist's views about what they can and cannot do.

"An attitude that's just like, Oh, we made you kids, and as long as you just do what we tell you to it'll all work out, so just do it—I think that really doesn't make any sense. Of course, there could still be situations where the label has to be pushy like that, obviously. But I heard there's been times where a label will just say, Do it, without any explanation to the artist, or, Why are you talking so much? I think that's the biggest issue and it's destroying the industry.

"If you just see the artist as a product, how can they do anything creative? I really think it's very contradictory to ask the people on stage to put on an enjoyable performance when they're experiencing neither fun nor enjoyment," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide
Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’

Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’
Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4
Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party
Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'

Brad Pitt's doppelganger wipes off all dating apps: 'I’m just staying single'
George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours

George and Amal Clooney shoot down pregnancy rumours
Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her

Queen Elizabeth playfully trolled American tourists who didn’t recognize her
Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Britney Spears is ‘not scared to speak’ as she continues to fight conservatorship

Latest

view all