Pakistan to export mobile phones in 2022: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. File photo.
  • Foreign companies want Pakistan to manufacture their mobile phones, claims Dawood.
  • Pakistan made exports worth $2.3 billion in July — the highest of  exports ever made in the month.
  • Federal govt follows the policy of ‘made in Pakistan’, says Shahbaz Gill.

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has predicted that Pakistan will be exporting mobile phones by the year 2022.

Addressing a press conference alongside the prime minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad on Monday, Dawood said that Pakistan has begun manufacturing mobile phones and some foreign companies have also applied for getting their models manufactured in Pakistan.

“I want that the export culture to be brought to the country,” said Dawood.

He stressed that Pakistan should focus on other industries instead of depending entirely on textile exports in the next five years.

The PM’s aide apprised journalists that the government of Pakistan has developed a strategy for increasing exports.

Briefing the media on the export statistics, he said that Pakistan made exports worth $2.3 billion in July — the highest amount of exports ever made in the month of July.

As per Dawood, Pakistani exports observed the biggest growth in the field of Information Technology, with the annual IT exports exceeding  $2b, constituting up to 47% of the growth rate.

He claimed that exports will be amplified up to 38% from the current rate, which is 31.2%.

"We look forward to taking the goods exports up to worth $30.2b and services exports up to $7.5b in the current fiscal year," he added.

On the occasion, Shahbaz Gill said that the federal government follows the policy of ‘made in Pakistan’.

“The government has worked for the promotion of exports since Pakistan’s future relies upon it,” said Gill.

He said that PM Khan was informed about the problems the exports sector faces during a recent meeting with the exporters. 

"PM Khan will be meeting exporters on a monthly basis," he added.

