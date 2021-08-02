 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp got a decisive victory in his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard after a charity is forced to disclose whether she made the $7million donation from her 2017 divorce settlement as promised.

According to USA Today, a New York judge granted the Pirates of Caribbean star partial petition which orders the American Civil Liberties Union to release documents indicating whether Amber made the donation.

"Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew told the outlet.

Earlier, his lawyers alleged that Amber was lying about donating all the divorce settlement money to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which is said to have cost him his libel case against The Sun in November 2020.

Depp’s attorney Andrew Caldecott presented the argument that the pledge was a "calculated and manipulative lie" that "tipped the scales against Mr. Depp from the very beginning". 

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’
BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young
Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide
BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists

BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists
Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’

Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’
Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4
Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Latest

view all