Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

Picture showing an aeroplane in the sky. Photo: Reuters.

Mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival in Turkey.

Quarantine either at a Turkish Government facility or self-paid designated hotels.

Pakistani travellers are advised to plan accordingly.

Quarantine rules introduced on July 1 by Turkey for travellers arriving from Pakistan are still applicable and travellers are expected to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine, Turkish Officials announced Monday.

Pakistani travellers will be quarantined either at a government facility provided by the Turkish government or at designated hotels. The designated hotels will be self-paid and rates are estimated at 200 euros (approximately 39,000) per night, per person.



The decision to send travellers to either of the two locations will entirely be at the discretion of the Turkish authorities.

Travellers will be expected to quarantine themselves for 10 days at the designated locations with the option to take a PCR test after seven days. If the test comes back negative, travellers will be allowed to leave the quarantine facility.



Sources have informed that the designated hotels are charging for the full 10 days, which will amount to 2,000 euros (or Rs390,000), approximately.

Pakistani nationals are advised to fully familiarise themselves with the travel rules Turkey has imposed and plan their travels accordingly.

It is also advised for people to be prepared to pay for their quarantine at government-designated hotels as per the rates determined by the Turkish authorities.