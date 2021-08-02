 
Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company

American actress Reese Witherspoon takes to social media to rejoice in the official sale of her Hello Sunshine Media Company, valued at $1 billion.

Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon recently turned to social media and gushed over the recent sale of her $1 billion media company, Hello Sunshine.

For those unversed, the deal was closed by Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, with complete backing by the private equity company Blackstone, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The star announced the news on Instagram via a caption and screenshot showcasing the initial announcement.

It highlighted her excitement and even gave fans an inside look into her motivation behind the sale.

The post read, “What a tremendous day! I started @HelloSunshine to change the way all women are seen in media. Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms.”

“Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with @blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally. I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future.”

“I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter.”

“This is a unique time in our world where the intersection of art, commerce and media makes it possible for these creators to tell their stories and Hello Sunshine is here to put a spotlight on their amazing creations.”

She concluded by writing, “I am deeply proud of the team that got us to this incredible moment, and I’m thrilled to be working with Blackstone, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to grow a next generation media company. They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them. One story at a time.”

