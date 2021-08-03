 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Reuters

Court finalises divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Court finalises divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda

SEATTLE: The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, cofounders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, a court document showed.

The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Gateses said at the time that they had reached an agreement on how to divide their marital assets.

No details of that agreement were disclosed in the final divorce order filed on Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle.

The court did not issue money, property or spousal support judgments in the divorce. It said the couple must comply with the terms of the separation contract that was not filed in King County Superior Court.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.

More From World:

Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

UK court orders NAB to pay around £920,000 to Broadsheet LLC or face action

UK court orders NAB to pay around £920,000 to Broadsheet LLC or face action
Doctors say Delta variant spreads 'like wildfire' as they closely study it

Doctors say Delta variant spreads 'like wildfire' as they closely study it
Israel's top court holds hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Israel's top court holds hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions
Boy writes with his toes, passes grade 12 exams with 70% marks

Boy writes with his toes, passes grade 12 exams with 70% marks

Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA coronavirus vaccines is effective: study

Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA coronavirus vaccines is effective: study
US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees under Priority Two programme

US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees under Priority Two programme
Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal

Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal
UK, Japan, Israel plan booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine

UK, Japan, Israel plan booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life

WATCH: Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life
Firefighters in Turkey continue battle to control wildfires

Firefighters in Turkey continue battle to control wildfires
Incredible dog that can paint wows the internet

Incredible dog that can paint wows the internet

Latest

view all