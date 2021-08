Huseyin Ozay, the veteran Turkish actor who played an important role in the second season of "Dirilis: Ertugrul", has passed away.



The news was shared by Mehmet Bozdaq, who paid a tribute to Ozay in an Instagram post.

Born in 1959, the actor appeared in several films and dramas. He rose to global for his role as Korkut Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul". He essayed the role of Ertugrul's maternal uncle and the brother of Hayme Hatun.